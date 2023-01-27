Some of you have been wondering if Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass are getting off to a slow start in 2023, since Microsoft didn’t reveal the second half of January’s launch. It turned out that the company just wanted to save it for tonight’s “surprise”.

Because this month’s second lineup of Game Pass titles has been revealed, and now Hi-Fi Rush has been officially unveiled and released. Not that Tango Gameworks’ leaked games are the only goodies for the first month of 2023 and the last week of early February:

Hi-Fi Rush on the cloud, Xbox Series and PC today

GoldenEye 007 on cloud and consoles on January 27

Roboquest on consoles January 30 (game preview)

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition on cloud and consoles January 31

Inkulinati on Cloud, Consoles, and PC January 31st (Game Preview)

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Wars on cloud, consoles, and PC on January 31

The Darkest Dungeon on Cloud, Consoles, and PC February 2

Grid Legends in the Cloud, February 2

Hot Wheels launches Game of the Year Edition on cloud, consoles and PC on Feb. 7

However, as usual, it’s not all good news, as these games are leaving on January 31st: