Home Technology GoldenEye 007, Darkest Dungeon, Hi-Fi Rush, and more coming to Game Pass in January – Gamereactor
Technology

GoldenEye 007, Darkest Dungeon, Hi-Fi Rush, and more coming to Game Pass in January – Gamereactor

by admin
GoldenEye 007, Darkest Dungeon, Hi-Fi Rush, and more coming to Game Pass in January – Gamereactor

Some of you have been wondering if Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass are getting off to a slow start in 2023, since Microsoft didn’t reveal the second half of January’s launch. It turned out that the company just wanted to save it for tonight’s “surprise”.

Because this month’s second lineup of Game Pass titles has been revealed, and now Hi-Fi Rush has been officially unveiled and released. Not that Tango Gameworks’ leaked games are the only goodies for the first month of 2023 and the last week of early February:

  • Hi-Fi Rush on the cloud, Xbox Series and PC today

  • GoldenEye 007 on cloud and consoles on January 27

  • Roboquest on consoles January 30 (game preview)

  • Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition on cloud and consoles January 31

  • Inkulinati on Cloud, Consoles, and PC January 31st (Game Preview)

  • JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Wars on cloud, consoles, and PC on January 31

  • The Darkest Dungeon on Cloud, Consoles, and PC February 2

  • Grid Legends in the Cloud, February 2

  • Hot Wheels launches Game of the Year Edition on cloud, consoles and PC on Feb. 7

However, as usual, it’s not all good news, as these games are leaving on January 31st:

  • Donut County on Cloud, Console, and PC

  • Taiko no Tatsujin: The drummer on consoles and PC

  • Lying on the cloud, consoles, and PC

  • Worms WMD on the Cloud, Consoles, and PCs

See also  Rumor: Microsoft in talks with 'major Japanese publisher' over acquisition - Gamereactor

You may also like

Android 14 will prevent users from installing older...

Trump is back, as sad as an Aznavour...

Netflix claims it has “never canceled a successful...

Bigtech layoffs, how much inefficiency

Bungie explains what caused Destiny 2’s 20-hour hiatus...

Bigtech layoffs, how much inefficiency

The details of the fourth free title update...

Trump is back, as sad as an Aznavour...

The remake of the classic sci-fi survival horror...

Movie with too many profanity demonstrates how AI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy