today, November 29, 2022 Seven months have passed since the release of Nintendo Switch Sports , Nintendo Switch Sports is a Nintendo Switch dedicated game software that allows anyone to enjoy sports at home by intuitively shaking the Joy-Con.The free update was implemented on (Tuesday), golf balls were added to the event !With this update, you will be able to Play volleyball and badminton, bowling and soccer, chanbara and tennis, and a total of 7 sports . This time, we will introduce the Golf added in the update and the Nintendo Switch scheduled to be released ” Nintendo Switch Sports Set ”！

Golf appears in “Nintendo Switch Sports”!

Golf is a game of how you get around the course in the fewest points (strokes)。

The rules are the same as golf added to “Nintendo Switch Sports“, Shake the Joy-Con like a real golf game to make the ball fly and aim for the hole in as few strokes as possible. Yes.The person with the lowest score at the end is the winner。

Golf includes all 21 holes!

Nintendo Home

Golf holes recorded in Nintendo Switch Sports include21 sweeping holes from the Wii Sports series。

Nintendo Home

The stage has various characteristics such asLarge L-shaped hole with a wide fairwaytree-lined holes that can become obstacles, andsurrounded by seagreens.

Nintendo Home

Let’s practice our swing before hitting the ball!

Nintendo Home

In Nintendo Switch Sports Golf,You can check the strength and direction of your swing by swinging before hitting the ball.View Course Map The key to success is to adjust the power according to the point you want to fly Yes. in addition,Each hole has its own wind direction and wind speed, you need to consider the wind direction and wind speed displayed on the upper right of the screen when hitting the ball. Check the wind direction in advance and adjust the direction of hitting the ball!

Check the height difference on the greens!

Nintendo Home

After pushing it onto the green,Roll the ball with the putter and take the cup as normal golf rules. However, it is rare to be able to hit the cup directly.This is becauseThere is a difference in height of the green, so the arc of the ball needs to be considered. again, The farther you are from the cup, the more difficult it will be, and you need to consider how hard and where you hit the ball. .When aiming for a cup ball on the putting green, first check for height differences!

Play with up to 8 people!survival golf

Nintendo Home

Generally speaking, groups of 4 are the most allowed in golf, but Nintendo Switch Sports hasA “Survival Golf” mode that can be played with up to 8 players！

Nintendo Home

“Survival Golf” is aRules, up to 8 people circle the court at the same time, the player with the most hits will be eliminated in order. Let’s keep the score low until the end and aim for the championship!