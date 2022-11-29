Home Technology Golf joins “Nintendo Switch Sports”! A free update will be available on Tuesday, November 29, 2022!
Technology

by admin
today, November 29, 2022 Seven months have passed since the release of Nintendo Switch Sports, Nintendo Switch Sportsis a Nintendo Switch dedicated game software that allows anyone to enjoy sports at home by intuitively shaking the Joy-Con.The free update was implemented on (Tuesday), golf balls were added to the event!With this update, you will be able toPlay volleyball and badminton, bowling and soccer, chanbara and tennis, and a total of 7 sports. This time, we will introduce the Golf added in the update and the Nintendo Switch scheduled to be released ” Nintendo Switch Sports Set ”！

Golf appears in “Nintendo Switch Sports”!

Golf is a game of how you get around the course in the fewest points (strokes)

The rules are the same as golf added to “Nintendo Switch Sports“,Shake the Joy-Con like a real golf game to make the ball fly and aim for the hole in as few strokes as possible.Yes.The person with the lowest score at the end is the winner

Golf includes all 21 holes!

Nintendo Home

Golf holes recorded in Nintendo Switch Sports include21 sweeping holes from the Wii Sports series

Golf Holes Recorded in Nintendo Switch SportsNintendo Home

The stage has various characteristics such asLarge L-shaped hole with a wide fairwaytree-lined holes that can become obstacles, andsurrounded by seagreens.

Nintendo Home

Let’s practice our swing before hitting the ball!

Swing before you hit the ball!Nintendo Home

In Nintendo Switch Sports Golf,You can check the strength and direction of your swing by swinging before hitting the ball.View Course MapThe key to success is to adjust the power according to the point you want to flyYes. in addition,Each hole has its own wind direction and wind speed, you need to consider the wind direction and wind speed displayed on the upper right of the screen when hitting the ball. Check the wind direction in advance and adjust the direction of hitting the ball!

Check the height difference on the greens!

Check the height difference on the greens!Nintendo Home

After pushing it onto the green,Roll the ball with the putter and take the cup as normal golf rules. However, it is rare to be able to hit the cup directly.This is becauseThere is a difference in height of the green, so the arc of the ball needs to be considered. again,The farther you are from the cup, the more difficult it will be, and you need to consider how hard and where you hit the ball. .When aiming for a cup ball on the putting green, first check for height differences!

Play with up to 8 people!survival golf

Play with up to 8 people!survival golfNintendo Home

Generally speaking, groups of 4 are the most allowed in golf, but Nintendo Switch Sports hasA “Survival Golf” mode that can be played with up to 8 players

Play with up to 8 people!survival golfNintendo Home

“Survival Golf” is aRules, up to 8 people circle the court at the same time, the player with the most hits will be eliminated in order. Let’s keep the score low until the end and aim for the championship!

The all-in-one set will be available on Friday, December 16, 2022!

Nintendo Home

How about it. This is a great update for those who play golf a lot and have always wanted to play once.

again,Nintendo Switch Sports Set “, an awesome bundle that includes “Nintendo Switch Sports” (Digital Version), leg straps, and 12-month tickets to “Nintendo Switch Online” on Nintendo Switch, coming December 16, 2022 (scheduled for release Fridaydoing! As a free bonus, a 12-month (365-day) pass to Nintendo Switch Online is included, and you can play online immediately after receiving it!
Not only for those who want to play at this opportunity, but for those who own “Nintendo Switch Sports“, it can be used as a gift such as a Christmas gift, so please seize this opportunity. For more information on the Nintendo Switch “Nintendo Switch Sports Set”, please visit my Nintendo Store product page.

