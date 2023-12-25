At the latest when you see the cute boy with curly hair, even the last scoffer should fall silent. We want to celebrate Christmas Eve with a heart full of gratitude, gratitude especially for all the good gifts that have reached us from Berlin and Brussels over the course of the year. Because our hearts are so warm right now, our first intercession goes out to Robert Habeck and those numerous hard-working ministers who, with a law that has been improved several times, will ensure that we can still heat up vigorously tomorrow, provided we stick to the detailed regulations 160-page catalog of permitted technologies.

***

All those entrepreneurs who cut back on their production in the coming year also deserve a prayer. Without them, it would have been impossible to reduce energy consumption to such an extent that, despite nuclear power being switched off, electricity generation from gas, lignite and hard coal remained below the previous year, although renewables grew by a weak two and a half percent. Americans, Chinese and all nations hoping for our remaining purchasing power can join in the cheering chorus at this point.

***

But of course our Chancellor deserves the greatest praise. We’ve forgotten why exactly, but occasional lapses in memory don’t just occur in high offices. Then we would rather thank our friends from EVG, GDL and Verdi, because at least we know the reason: numerous days on which trains and buses remained in the depot and we came to the realization that there was really nowhere and never an alternative to the car gives.

***

All old resentments quickly disappear, we only look at the good in the bad and light the candles on the Christmas tree, real candles with a wonderful smell of beeswax. And in case you have any doubts, this is actually allowed, even indoors, seriously. Meanwhile, the sparkling wine is bubbling away in the glass, and not even environmental aid is taking action against the carbon dioxide that is slowly escaping into the atmosphere. Although the Christmas tree is a disposable product, it is not regulated by any EU directive. The new packaging regulations also did not apply to children’s gifts. It can stay like that, just a moment, linger.

