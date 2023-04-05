Many people in Germany want to replace their old gas or oil heating system with a heat pump and thus not only heat in a climate-friendly manner, but also save energy costs in the long term. The prices are currently very high. The experts are certain that this will change soon.

Energy consultants sure: prices for heat pumps will fall

If you currently want to buy a heat pump, you have two problems. On the one hand, the demand is so great that there is an extremely long waiting time. The manufacturers are not able to keep up with building enough heat pumps. On the other hand, this is exactly what causes prices to rise massively. The installation is correspondingly expensive. Not only do you currently have to pay a lot for the installation, because many craftsmen are fully booked for months, but also for the device itself. That’s going to change (Source: mirror).

Energy consultants assume that the situation will reverse in about two years. From the seller’s market to the buyer’s market, where the prices then fall noticeably again and you have to pay significantly less for a heat pump. This is primarily due to the fact that many manufacturers are currently massively ramping up production, since there will be no getting around heat pumps in the coming decades. For example, Vaillant has built a mega factory that will supply 300,000 heat pumps per year. Other manufacturers such as Viessmann have also ramped up production.

As soon as the Availability of heat pumps gets better and better in the coming months and years, and it will, because more will be produced, then the prices will also fall significantly. According to the opinion of energy consultants, if you can wait, you should. This saves a lot of money.

What you need to know about heat pumps:

Skills shortages could become a problem

The shortage of skilled workers in Germany, for which there is currently no improvement in sight, could become a bottleneck. Even if enough heat pumps were available, they would have to be installed first. It remains to be seen whether this will work to the extent planned in Germany. The federal government wants to achieve 500,000 new heat pumps per year. We keep an eye on developments.

