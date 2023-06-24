Good news for everyone who wants to buy a solar system

Solar cell prices are falling again. (Image source: GIGA)

In times of high electricity prices, many people buy solar systems in order to be able to produce their own energy. This makes many more independent of market prices. Recently, the prices for solar cells have increased, but that is changing now.

Solar cell prices are falling again

In the past, solar cells for solar systems were really expensive. This has improved massively in the last ten years. Although the prices per watt of solar modules rose again in 2020 due to the high demand for silicon, the situation has now eased significantly and prices fall sharply.

Currently you pay average on the world market 20 US-Cent pro Watt in a solar cell. That’s $80 for a 400-watt panel. In 2013 it was about 90 US cents, so you would have paid 360 US dollars for a 400 watt module back then. But it wasn’t there in terms of performance at the time. In addition, there are additional costs for transport and margins for manufacturers and retailers. However, it is clear that solar cells are currently significantly cheaper (source: insideclimatenews)

Die The trend is pointing further down. Means for you that the prices for solar cells will continue to fall. You can clearly see that in Germany at the moment. You can get a balcony power plant with two solar cells, inverter and cable for a mere 500 euros. Solar systems with 6,000 watts are already available for 4,000 euros. And even solar systems with a 10 kWh battery and more than 10,000 watts are available for less than 10,000 euros. This means that solar systems are becoming accessible to more and more people and also pay for themselves much earlier.

This is what you need to know about balcony power plants:

What is currently still influencing the prices for solar systems

While the pure solar cells, inverters and battery storage are becoming cheaper and cheaper, the costs for assembly are becoming increasingly expensive. The lack of skilled workers ensures that the order books of the solar technicians are full and they can choose the most lucrative jobs. As soon as the situation there eases, solar systems could become even more affordable.

