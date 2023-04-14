For mobile phone users, “insufficient mobile phone capacity” should be a nightmare for many people. Whenever they encounter such a situation, they either have to find a way to squeeze out capacity from the mobile phone, or spend money and time, and then delete the old mobile phone data. Transfer to new phone. However, the new features introduced by Google now believe that it can solve such troubles.

According to the “Freedom Times” report on the 12th, Google published a message on its official blog (Android Developers Blog), which mentioned that it will add a new function of “auto-archive” (auto-archive) to the Google App Store recently. This function allows mobile phone users to set the apps that are rarely used in the ordinary times to the “auto archive” state.

The so-called “automatic storage” means that for some infrequently used apps, the personal data and settings that are originally stored in the app can be retained with one click without deleting or uninstalling them. In this way, the capacity originally occupied by the App can be quickly released. (such as game records), you can quickly release the capacity of the app through the simple “automatic storage” function, and then the app icon will have a “cloud download” watermark. According to estimates, an average of about 60% of the storage space can be released.

(Image source: Android Developers Blog)

When the user wants to use the App again, just click on the App to download it from the cloud again, restore the original data in it, and resume normal use. It should be noted that if the app has been officially removed by Google, it cannot be restored.

At present, the “auto archive” function is not applicable to all apps in the Google Store, because the key is whether the developer of the app has added the “App Bundle” format (packaged application code and resources) to the app. . If it is added, when the user clicks on the manufacturer’s App, the option function of “automatic storage” will appear.

Editor in charge: Lin Li

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.