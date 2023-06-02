Good place｜Langham Place “Sandwich Universe Gasam Universe Mini Exhibition” pink maomao space punch card and photo stickers – 20230602 – HOT PICK

Langham Place, Mongkok, kkplus cooperates with toy brand POP SUNDAY to hold the “Gasam Universe Mini Exhibition” at kkplus Langham Place store from now until July 5, to materialize the colorful fantasy realm of the sandwich universe. The exhibition is designed with fluorescent lights, creating a pink plush space. There are original characters Slag Seed Cat and Moses Rabbit to check in together. There are also 3 sandwich universe-themed sticker photo frames, plus a variety of cute patterns, you can take stickers with friends . There are also exquisite accessories such as knitted bags, tote bags, carpets, key chains, mobile phone holders, stickers, etc., all of which are cute and cute.

Langham Place “Gasam Universe Mini Exhibition”

Date: Now until July 5

Time: 12nn-9pm

Venue: kkplus Zone B Popup Store, 12/F, Langham Place, Mong Kok

Note: The information is subject to the announcement of the organizer

ideas:bit.ly/3gTiYtz

More Hot Picks:link.mingpao.com/43932.htm