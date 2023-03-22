Listen to the audio version of the article

Amazon’s recent divestitures, with the loss of a total of 27,000 jobs (18,000 at the first announcement, 9,000 in recent days) have claimed an illustrious victim. It’s about dpreview.coman international point of reference for i digital photographers and most visited site in the world on this subject.

In fact, on Tuesday 21 March, a press release appeared on the site announcing that the site will no longer be updated starting next April 10th and that, after a certain period in which the contents will be available in read-only mode, it will come completely decommissioned and then placed offline.

What is DpReview

DpReview is born in 1998e fu purchased from Amazon in 2007. They are present inside reviews of digital camera models, smartphones with photographic capabilities, drones for photo and video shooting, lenses and accessories. He also has one community very lively, with over 70 forums dedicated both to individual photographic systems and to technical and artistic topics, with periodic “challenges” open to users who can post your own photos and compete with others for the best shot.

A point of reference for enthusiasts from all over the world

DpReview has been for years the main point of reference for photography enthusiasts also interested in technical aspects of this art. The comparatorwhich allows you to view the technical differences between one digital camera model and another, the availability of file in formato raw (ie directly obtained from the data recorded by the camera sensor, without any subsequent reworking), the test shots always made following the same methods in order to be comparable, made it a very popular read among those who decided to buy photographic equipment: from digital bodies garlic smartphone evolved to goals. Registered users – free of charge – had a space available for post and make public your own images. In short, a 360-degree site that practically every photography enthusiast has visited at least once, and which many are fond of, participating regularly in the community, sending their own photographs and using it to choose their own equipment. The overall traffic data are not communicated directly by DpReview, but according to the analytics sites of various sources we are on the order of 10 million page views per month.

You lose a knowledge archive

The users of the site, and many of the international photographic community, have expressed worry not only for the decommissioning of the site, but above all for the decision to put all the contents offline in the near future. Thus it gets lost the world‘s largest archive of reviews of digital photographic material: a lack not only for enthusiasts, but also for those who care about maintaining knowledge over time, under the constant threat of corporate decisions that cannot be discussed. Registered users can still download the contents created by them until April 6th.