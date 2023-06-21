Goodbye to radiators? This film transforms any surface into a heater

Imagine a future where the walls of your home or furniture in your office become the main source of heat, eliminating the need for bulky radiators or forced air heating systems. This future may be closer than we think, thanks to The Warming Surfaces Company.

The engineers of this Finnish company have developed a wafer-thin heating film, called Haliawhich can be incorporated into almost any material, turning it into an efficient radiator.

This technology, which has been under development for over twenty years, promises to revolutionize the way we heat our spaces, reducing both energy consumption and the use of materials. The coating, less than a millimeter thick, can be applied to walls, furniture and even fabrics, providing near-instantaneous heating.

Furthermore, it can be combined with sensors that activate the heat only when someone enters the room, eliminating the problem of heating empty spaces and further reducing energy waste. This revolutionary technology was born out of a project commissioned by the Finnish military, which sought to develop military suits that could deceive the enemy’s thermal images.

During development, as is often the case, the research team discovered that their design had much wider potential: it could be used to efficiently heat residential and commercial spaces. Now, The Warming Surfaces Company is collaborating with manufacturers and builders to test products that integrate Halia technology.

The first field tests are scheduled for autumn in Portugal, and hopefully we could soon say goodbye to old radiators and welcome a new era of sustainable and efficient heating… also using artificial intelligence.