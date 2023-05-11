Goodbye Volcano High delayed until August

Considering we’ve heard almost nothing about Goodbye Volcano High since it was pushed back to 2022, it wasn’t surprising when Ko_op announced that it had been pushed back again to summer 2023. Three months later, when the The studio seemed confident when the studio revealed that the game would launch on June 15. As it turns out, the comet has made another detour.

The Canadian developer confirmed that Goodbye Volcano High has been delayed until August 29th. It’s not just that they need more time to polish, but they don’t hide the fact that going up against giants like Street Fighter VI, Diablo IV, and Final Fantasy XVI isn’t ideal either. I hope they know that means this cool looking game will work with Armored Core VI: Rubicon Fire, Starsea, Baldur’s Gate III, Lies of P, Starfield and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches at the same time…