Home » Goodbye Volcano High delayed until August
Technology

Goodbye Volcano High delayed until August

by admin
Goodbye Volcano High delayed until August

Considering we’ve heard almost nothing about Goodbye Volcano High since it was pushed back to 2022, it wasn’t surprising when Ko_op announced that it had been pushed back again to summer 2023. Three months later, when the The studio seemed confident when the studio revealed that the game would launch on June 15. As it turns out, the comet has made another detour.

The Canadian developer confirmed that Goodbye Volcano High has been delayed until August 29th. It’s not just that they need more time to polish, but they don’t hide the fact that going up against giants like Street Fighter VI, Diablo IV, and Final Fantasy XVI isn’t ideal either. I hope they know that means this cool looking game will work with Armored Core VI: Rubicon Fire, Starsea, Baldur’s Gate III, Lies of P, Starfield and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 launches at the same time…

See also  good news! Insufficient mobile phone capacity? Google Store launched a new feature to increase storage space by 60% | Mobile | Insufficient Capacity | Data Transfer | Google | Google | App Store | Google Play |

You may also like

Search engines with AI | WWW.TECHFAQ.NET

Google Pixel 7a: release, features, design, price

Google I/O 4 major products AI update lazy...

Google Pixel 7a unboxing and first impression –...

For Germany with “Blood & Glitter” at the...

The Red Devils released the Gaming Mechanical Keyboard...

Light electric mountain bike Ghost Path Riot LTD...

Google Pixel Tablet has a speaker charging base,...

Google’s artificial intelligence excludes Europe

Hear like a moth: New microphone should be...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy