Goodbye Windows 10! Microsoft confirms that 22H2 is the end of the final official system update | XFastest News

Today, Microsoft confirmed that it has no plans to release feature updates for Windows 10.

This means that the current 22H2 version (Build 19045) will end Windows 10 until October 14, 2025 when full support ends. Of course, Microsoft promises to continue to provide monthly security updates for Windows 10.

It is reported that Windows 10 was released in 2015 and has undergone several rounds of feature updates so far, from the original Build 10240 (RTM) to the current Build 19045.

In fact, it has long been said that 22H2 will be the final official version of Windows 10. After all, this version hardly brings any substantial functional changes, but focuses on BUG repairs and stability improvements.

In addition, in January this year, Microsoft stopped the download and sales of the Windows 10 digital version. Obviously, it has focused more on Windows 11 and Windows 12, which is expected to be launched in 2024.

