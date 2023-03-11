GoodNotes launches Android Beta version, but only Samsung tablets can experience it

GoodNotes, a handwritten note-taking software that is quite popular on the iPad, will now also bring a beta version to Android, and currently only Samsung’s tablet can be used!

According to the official information released by GoodNotes, the currently open Android Beta version of GoodNotes can only support Samsung tablet downloads with 3GB RAM and an 8-inch screen or larger. That is to say, the tablet options provided by Taiwan’s Samsung official website range from Tab A7 to Tab S8. inside.

Although it is not possible to synchronize with GoodNotes data on iOS during the current testing phase, you can still use stylus records, more than 50 styles to choose from, text supplements, dedicated dark mode, and many other services. More importantly, the testing phase is completely free .

If you are interested and have a beta device, you can register and download it through the GoodNotes official website!