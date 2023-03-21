Goodyear Bicycle Tires presents four new “road” clinchers, both in tubeless and inner tube versions, characterized by new technologies, new compounds, new sizes. They stand out for their lightness, smoothness, grip, puncture resistance and tread life.

The American company presents the evolution of tires belonging to the “Eagle” family, introducing 4 new models that cover road needs from endurance to time trial, including competitions. These new tyres, available in both tubeless and inner tube versions, significantly improve the qualities of their predecessors in terms of weight, smoothness, acceleration, grip even in the wet, puncture resistance and tread life. The range of available sections has also been expanded, with a variable choice between 25, 28, 30, 32 and 34 mm.

EAGLE F1 Super Sport R

Specific for racing bike competitions, time trial included, this ultralight clincher has a 150 TPI casing, a “Dynamic-UHP” compound which guarantees very low rolling resistance (declared 36% improvement compared to previous tyres) combined with a Excellent grip in both dry and wet conditions. Lightness is another point in favor of this high-performance clincher, available in both tubeless and inner tube versions, with black or transparent sidewalls. The prezzo The list price for the tubeless versions is €70, while the inner tube versions cost €65.

EAGLE F1 R

A clincher able to best interpret the score of road competitions. Its 120 TPI casing is covered with the “Dynamic-UHP” compound (whose rolling resistance is declared to have improved by an average of 17% compared to previous clinchers) for ideal grip in all conditions. The “R-Shield” anti-puncture system offers a further guarantee of performance and resistance. Among the lightest in its category, the Eagle F1 R is available in both tubeless and inner tube versions, with black or transparent sidewalls. The prezzo the list price for the tubeless versions is €70, the versions for inner tubes go down to €65.

EAGLE

It is the “all-round” clincher of the Goodyear family. The 60 TPI casing is also assisted by the “Dynamic-UHP” compound which ensures the best grip in any condition. Puncture protection is entrusted to the “R-Shield” kevlar band under the tread. The Eagle is available in both tubeless and inner tube versions, with black or clear sidewalls. The prezzo the list price for the tubeless versions is €55, the versions for inner tubes go down to €50.

VECTOR SPORT

Conceived for “endurance” trials, the Vector Sport clincher has a 60 TPI casing, “Dynamic-UHP” compound for maximum grip, tread with differentiated grooves to improve cornering grip, double layer of “R-Shield” Kevlar against the punctures. The Vector Sport is available in both tubeless and inner tube versions, but only with black sidewalls. The prezzo The list price for the tubeless versions is €58, while the inner tube versions cost €53.

– Website Goodyear Bicycle Tires