Google is testing new chat products based on artificial intelligence, which could lead to the development of a system to contrast with ChatGPT, the latest generation artificial intelligence system Microsoft is working on, capable of responding in a surprisingly “human” way to questions posed by the interlocutor.

Google’s tests are focused on a new type of chatbot and how to integrate these tools with search engines.

Among the products being tested is a chatbot called Apprentice Bard: For several weeks, Google employees have been able to ask questions and receive detailed answers similar to ChatGPT.

Among the products being tested and developed there is also a new interface for search engines based on a question and answer form: in this case the goal is to “prepare” the search engine of the future to better welcome the chatbot integration.

Testing has been accelerated after a recent company meeting where employees raised questions about the company’s competitive edge in AI, given the sudden popularity of ChatGPT, a system launched by OpenAI, a San Francisco-based startup backed by Microsoft that could undermine Google’s dominance in the search engine sector.