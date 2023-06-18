Google earlier filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accusing GMBEye, Rafadigital, and Ethan QiQi Hu, the founder of Rafadigital, of selling more than 350 fake materials, including more than 14,000 fake reviews.

Google accuses Internet operators of providing a large number of fake reviews to affect users’ judgment rights

Google stated that such fake reviews seriously affect ordinary users’ judgment of whether businesses and restaurants meet their personal expectations, and affect the operation of Google-related services.

At the same time, Google emphasizes that it will use human and artificial intelligence technology to monitor the content of reviews on its services at any time, and will prevent more than 185,000 merchants from being affected by fake reviews in 2022, and prevent more than 20 million fake reviews from appearing on its services.

And Google also stated that it has cooperated with regulatory agencies such as the US Federal Trade Commission to prevent false reviews from affecting the fairness of the service, and continue to reduce the problem of false reviews through review technology and complaint mechanisms, so as to improve the trust of users and businesses. And increase the trustworthiness of its services.

