Home » Google accuses Internet operators of providing a large number of fake reviews to affect users’ judgment rights- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interesting Stories, Trends
Technology

Google accuses Internet operators of providing a large number of fake reviews to affect users’ judgment rights- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interesting Stories, Trends

by admin
Google accuses Internet operators of providing a large number of fake reviews to affect users’ judgment rights- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interesting Stories, Trends

Google earlier filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accusing GMBEye, Rafadigital, and Ethan QiQi Hu, the founder of Rafadigital, of selling more than 350 fake materials, including more than 14,000 fake reviews.

Google stated that such fake reviews seriously affect ordinary users’ judgment of whether businesses and restaurants meet their personal expectations, and affect the operation of Google-related services.

At the same time, Google emphasizes that it will use human and artificial intelligence technology to monitor the content of reviews on its services at any time, and will prevent more than 185,000 merchants from being affected by fake reviews in 2022, and prevent more than 20 million fake reviews from appearing on its services.

And Google also stated that it has cooperated with regulatory agencies such as the US Federal Trade Commission to prevent false reviews from affecting the fairness of the service, and continue to reduce the problem of false reviews through review technology and complaint mechanisms, so as to improve the trust of users and businesses. And increase the trustworthiness of its services.

See also  White card option plus Powercolor RX 7900 XTX Hellhound White Edition coming soon

You may also like

The new version of PlayStation Plus subscription service...

The 7 best external hard drives for data...

Account sharing: Netflix scam pays off

Razer Updates 14-inch Blade Gaming Laptop with AMD’s...

Last provocation

What is a Raspberry Pi for? The main...

Silvia Consul Battilana: “Everything has its price, I...

A runaway star with a record-breaking speed in...

PCRE (Perl Compatible Regular Expressions) at risk: IT...

Sony executives confirmed that PlayStation still has no...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy