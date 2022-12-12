Earlier, Google released the official update of the Chrome browser with the publication number 108.0.5359.98, adding memory and power optimization designs respectively, so that the Chrome browser can run in a smoother form.

Among them, for the memory optimization part, the less frequently used pages will be put into sleep mode, and the content of the page will be reloaded when the user clicks on the page again, thereby reducing memory usage by up to 30%.

In the power saving part, when the power of the laptop device is lower than 20%, it will limit the related activities of webpage content in the background, and reduce the visual effects of animation and video content.

Similar functions, in fact, the previous plug-ins corresponding to the Chrome browser had similar designs, and Microsoft also added an infrequently used page hibernation design to Microsoft Edge built on the Chromium architecture, claiming to reduce the memory usage ratio of hibernated pages by as much as 83% %.