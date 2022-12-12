Home Technology Google Adds Memory and Power Optimized Designs to New Chrome Browser- mashdigi
Technology

Google Adds Memory and Power Optimized Designs to New Chrome Browser- mashdigi

by admin
Google Adds Memory and Power Optimized Designs to New Chrome Browser- mashdigi

Earlier, Google released the official update of the Chrome browser with the publication number 108.0.5359.98, adding memory and power optimization designs respectively, so that the Chrome browser can run in a smoother form.

Among them, for the memory optimization part, the less frequently used pages will be put into sleep mode, and the content of the page will be reloaded when the user clicks on the page again, thereby reducing memory usage by up to 30%.

In the power saving part, when the power of the laptop device is lower than 20%, it will limit the related activities of webpage content in the background, and reduce the visual effects of animation and video content.

Similar functions, in fact, the previous plug-ins corresponding to the Chrome browser had similar designs, and Microsoft also added an infrequently used page hibernation design to Microsoft Edge built on the Chromium architecture, claiming to reduce the memory usage ratio of hibernated pages by as much as 83% %.

See also  Can Elon Musk Still Be Believed?

You may also like

Xgimi Aura 4k, the projector that brings cinema...

Chrome officially supports the Passkey standard for passwordless...

LinkMonitor and Linkiller ensure your online reputation

NetEase’s “Advanced War Zone” mobile game was accused...

LinkMonitor and Linkiller ensure your online reputation

HK$780 Xiaomi Buds 4 Active Noise Cancellation +...

“Street Fighter 6” will be launched on June...

AMD will ship 200,000 copies of Radeon RX...

AMD will ship 200,000 copies of Radeon RX...

2 unannounced Macs unexpectedly appear in Steam’s November...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy