Google AI chat robot Bard enters 180 countries and will support 40 languages ​​including Chinese

Google held its annual developer conference at its headquarters in Silicon Valley, California on Wednesday (10th), announcing that its generative artificial intelligence chat robot Bard is open to more than 180 countries, adding support for Japanese and Korean, and will support 40 languages ​​including Chinese in the future. languages. Google also announced that it will add Bard to its own services, such as Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Maps, and artificial intelligence will write emails and create data sheets, etc.; at the same time, it will also cooperate with third parties such as Adobe’s Firefly. Bard issues instructions, and the relevant actions will be completed by third-party service providers.

In the face of the menacing ChatGPT funded by Microsoft, Google released Bard earlier and took the lead in launching trials in the United States and the United Kingdom. At the just-concluded Google I/O conference, Google announced that it will open the beta version of Bard to more than 180 countries around the world from now on. Netizens just need to click on bard.google.com to participate in the trial without waiting.

Google also announced that in addition to supporting English, Bard will add support for Japanese and Korean. In addition, Google also revealed that it is working hard to add the 40 most commonly used languages, including Chinese.

Bard new features

Bard, which only supported text in the past, will support image input later. Users can upload pictures and ask Bard to respond, such as writing picture captions and descriptions. When users query Bard, some of the responses will also include pictures as an aid.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai (Sundar Pichai) pointed out in his opening remarks that Google’s mission is to allow artificial intelligence to help communities, businesses and everyone, and AI will import Gmail emails to provide intelligent writing and reply; another AI will be imported into Google Maps The service provides immersive navigation and will be available in 15 cities by the end of this year, including London, Tokyo, New York and San Francisco.

In order to further strengthen AI functions, Pichai announced that Google’s AI product Bard has adopted a new version of the large-scale language model PaLM 2 to improve advanced computing, inference skills and coding capabilities, and PaLM 2 supports a total of 25 new Google products and applications. Google will also open one-click output of Bard’s answer content to Gmail and Google files, making it easier to write draft emails.

Over the next few weeks, Bard will also improve its graphics capabilities, providing more pictures in its answers to match the text, or showing information on the map.

For the productivity suite Workspace, Google released the Duet AI function. In addition to testing and strengthening writing in the computer version of Gmail and Google Docs, it is now imported into the mobile version of Gmail. With only a few keywords, you can quickly write a complete letter reply on your phone content.

