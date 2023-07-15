Google Albums Archive to Shut Down: How to Save Your Photos

Title: Google Albums Archive to be Discontinued: Here’s How to Save your Photos

Subtitle: Prevent the loss of your cherished memories with this simple backup solution

Google Albums Archive, a popular web gallery for managing photos and videos, is set to be discontinued on July 19, 2023. This announcement has generated significant buzz, leaving users concerned about the potential loss of their stored content.

In an official statement released on the Google Help Center, it was confirmed that “Content that is only available in the album archive will be removed from July 19, 2023.” The looming deadline has prompted many users to seek ways to safeguard their valuable memories.

Fortunately, Google Photos, a similar service provided by Google, will remain unaffected by this change. Thus, users need not worry about their data stored in Google Photos. To determine if their content is at risk, users can refer to the link get.google.com, which provides clarification on the impending removal.

To preserve their cherished photos and videos, users are encouraged to create a backup. The recommended method involves utilizing the Google Takeout site, which allows for the download or exportation of data from various Google services.

Within Google Takeout, users should specifically look for the “Album Archive” icon and select the checkbox beside it. It is crucial to ensure that this is the only box selected. Clicking the “Next Step” button will initiate the backup process.

Multiple options are presented to users for backing up their files, including securing a download link or saving them to popular cloud storage services such as Drive, Dropbox, Onedrive, or Box. Opting for the download link entails a time limit of one week to access the files.

The platform also offers options to customize the backup settings, such as selecting the frequency, file type, and size. However, it is recommended to proceed with the default settings, which entail exporting the files once, saving them in .zip format, and limiting file sizes to 2GB.

Once all preferences are set, clicking on “create export” will initiate the backup process. In a matter of minutes, users will receive an email containing the link to access their saved files, ensuring the preservation of their cherished memories.

In light of the impending discontinuation of Google Albums Archive, taking the necessary steps to back up content is of utmost importance. Google’s decision to retire this product may come as a surprise to some, but with the provided solution, users can rest assured that their photos and videos will remain safe and accessible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

