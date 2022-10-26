The TikTok effect also hits Google. The group yesterday recorded a lower than expected quarterly report. And like all the tech giants that have branches in the social media sector, in addition to the impact of an adverse economic situation, the effects of the short video platform phenomenon are beginning to be felt.

Youtube: slow down advertising

Alphabeth, the Google holding company, owns Youtube (acquired in 2006 for $ 1.4 billion). And it would be the video platform that recorded the greatest slowdown between the various company branches. Youtube ad revenue is down. Reduced for the first time since Mountain View in 2019 decided to publish the results of the video platform separately: -2% compared to the same period last year. And the forecasts for the near future are not encouraging. On this point the analysts agree: the growth of Youtube was first slowed down, then brought into the negative by TikTok. Some also cite the effect of other video platforms, such as Twitch. But the platform owned by the Chinese Bytedance is the main defendant.

The downturn in Youtube was the biggest drag in the group’s latest quarter. Google posted revenue of 69 billion in the last quarter, up 6% from the previous year, but lower than the 70.9 billion forecast by analysts. Effect of the slowdown in ad spend, which alone accounts for 73% of Google’s revenue. While 10% comes from Youtube ads. Numbers that demonstrate the importance of Youtube for the group.

The key to TikTok’s success is the challenge to the social business

Over the past three years, TikTok has disrupted the social media market. Short videos and its vertical browsing mechanism have become a standard for many social networks. Instagram and Facebook immediately tried to copy this model, launching the reels (which in Italian can be translated as a roller). But, models aside, TikTok’s real strength is its recommendation algorithm. His ability to understand our tastes and propose exactly what we want to see. Effect: Today TikTok is a social network that keeps you glued to the screen. Translated: a flood of advertising revenue arrives in the company’s coffers every day.

Youtube is just the latest ‘victim’ of TikTok. Already in the last quarterly reports Meta, the holding company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp, had registered the first downturns of users for the social ‘father’ of the galaxy Mark Zuckerberg. Last January the first turnaround for active users every day. 1.93 billion against the 1.95 expected. A figure that alone caused Facebook’s stock to shrink by 23% in the hours following the publication of the quarterly.

Even in that case, the major suspect of this contraction was TikTok, to which everyone gives credit: it manages to attract new generations better than others. Today Meta will publish the data for the last quarter. A Barron prediction imagines negative results. Burdened by inflation, of course. From difficult economic conditions, sure. From the geopolitical uncertainties that curb the propensity to advertise companies (Meta, more than Google, earns almost exclusively from online advertising). But the TikTok threat remains in the background. The specter that roams the headquarters of the social giants of Silicon Valley.