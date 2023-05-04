Google and Meta threaten media blockade in Canada

The Canadian government is demanding “fair agreements with news agencies” from the tech giants. The reform aims to make digital media platforms pay for linking to news content.

The Alphabet subsidiary Google and the Facebook parent Meta brace themselves in Canada against a draft of a new media law based on the model in Australia. “All we ask of the tech giants like Facebook and Google is that they negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they benefit from their work,” Laura Scaffidi, spokeswoman for the IT Ministry for Heritage, said on Wednesday.

The reform aims to make digital media platforms pay for linking to news content. If the law is passed, Google and Meta threaten to block all news content, as they did in Australia in 2021.

Google may be forced to remove links to news articles in Canadian search results, said Richard Gingras, vice president of news. He pointed to “unlimited financial liability” if publishers had to pay for the link to their websites. According to Gingras, Google linked to Canadian news publishers more than 3.6 billion times last year, generating advertising revenue and new subscriptions for companies.

Meta would discontinue access to news content

Meta would also shut down access to news content in Canada if the law were passed in its current form, said Rachel Curran, Meta Canada’s director of public policies. Facebook feeds brought more than 1.9 billion clicks to Canadian publishers in the 12 months ended April 2022, an estimated $230 million in free marketing. “A framework that requires us to compensate publishers for links or news content that they voluntarily post on our platforms is impractical,” Curran said.

In 2021, Australia was the first country in the world to introduce such rules. In a showdown with the Australian authorities, Google and Facebook temporarily restricted their services. Both the tech giant and the world‘s largest internet network were eventually able to negotiate a financial settlement with Australian media companies.

(APA/Reuters)