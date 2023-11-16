Google and Spotify, the collaboration you don’t expect on generative AI

The use of artificial intelligence to help Spotify subscribers to find new music to listen toto better understand the reasons for the success of podcasts and audiobooks and also to more precisely identify potentially dangerous content.

Google and Spotify have announced plans to expand theirs collaboration, which has been discreetly ongoing since 2016with the Swedish company deciding to rely even more on Google Cloud infrastructure to “improve crucial aspects of the platform”.

The 3 ways Spotify will use Google’s generative AI

In detail, and as explained, Spotify will use the so-called even more Large Language Model (LLM, which are the basis of generative AI) provided by Google to “better understand the size of its music library and improve the use of metadata to offer users new content every day”. From what we understand, the aim is twofold: to better understand the offer and to better understand the demand, profiling the users even more in depth in order to more effectively suggest new music to listen to. Which is one thing (for example) that Netflix already does very well and more or less with the same tools for films and TV series.

For roughly the same reasons, Spotify “is exploring new ways to improve the listening experienceusing LLMs to understand the patterns behind favorite speech content, such as podcasts and audiobooks,” precisely “in order to present new and interesting recommendations.”

Finally, still on this point, Spotify intends to offer “a safer listening experience through LLMs, for identify potentially harmful content”, such as podcasts that address sensitive, divisive topics or perhaps contribute to the spread of fake news (it is the case of Joe Rogan, which was much talked about in 2022).

AI also for data collection and analysis

There is still no precise information on when the effects of these innovations will be perceptible to people nearly 580 million Spotify usersbut in the meantime the music streaming platform has already made it known that the collaboration will go beyond this and should also be useful to those on the other side: “The capabilities of Google Cloud in terms of data management” will also be used “to create a wide range of effective campaigns, providing creators with insights and analytics invaluable in promoting their success.”

What does it mean? It means (again) an even more precise profiling of members and above all of theirs listening habits: which are the most clicked songs on an album, which ones prompt people to skip, in what second the skip is done, what is the personal composition of the listener and what they listen to, where they are in the world, at what time, day, month the listening is done and so on. The idea is that creators can use this data to tailor even more customized listening experiences of their audience.

Gustav Söderström, CPO and CTO di Spotify, said that “we are excited to continue building on the solid and reliable foundation we have established with Google Cloud,” recalling that “the evolution of our technology has been accompanied by Google Cloud’s commitment to building the best possible platform on which spin our products and drive further innovation with the emerging capabilities of generative AI.” From Mountain View, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloudemphasized that “our AI tools help improve Spotify users’ listening experience, which recognizes the potential that AI can have in all aspects of the platform.”

