On Easter Monday morning, Google ended at the top of the Italian Trend Topics on Twitter. It is the topic that is talked about the most and on which we chirp the most.

Why did it happen? For some new search functionfor the arrival of a new smartphone of the Pixel family, for the integration of yet another artificial intelligence within any of its products? None of this: it happened for a doodle, and it is the same thing that had happened in 2019 and before that in 2018. It happened that many, many people are complaining that there was no a doodle (things?) to celebrate Easter and that instead there were some for the Ramadan e Hanukkah. Which is a lie though.

The case Musk decimated Twitter’s moderation team. And he will no longer remove the fake news about the coronavirus by Emanuele Capone

November 29, 2022



twitter: the chirping of Jacopo Coghe

Google and the “plan to make Christianity disappear”

The tweets are more or less all of the same tenor: some, how Jacopo Coghe, spokesman for the Pro Vita & Famiglia movement (which defends “the right of children to a father and a mother”), shows the homepage of google.it and underlines “Here is how Google celebrates a holiday observed by 2.8 billion people” and many who in fact make comparisons with that which would happen on Hanukkah, Ramadan, Trans Visibility Day and Gay Pride.

Again: there is who brings up the woke ideology (new keyword for post-Covid conspiracy theorists), who argue that there would be a plan to “make Christianity disappear”, who accuse Google of favoring the extinction of whites and who chirps the inevitable “We will remember it”, followed by unrepeatable insults against homosexuals. And against the Mountain View company.

It happens on Twitter all over the West, with tweets in Italian but also in Englishby more or less known exponents of the world of right-wing extremism and religious fundamentalism, only that it happens without any basis of truth: it is vero that Google created a doodle for Pride and didn’t create one for Easter, but it is false that he created it for Ramadan and Hanukkah. The difference is that the first is not a religious celebration while the others are. And it is one fundamental difference: Since 2000, Google hasn’t made doodles for religious holidays. None, of any kind.

Misinformation monitor Verified Misinformation: Blue-checked Twitter accounts flood the platform with false claims a cura di Macrina Wang, Valerie Pavilonis, Zack Fishman, Jack Brewster

06 April 2023



twitter: Mr Extinction’s comment on the topic

And when atheists celebrate a Christian holiday, you complain. And when Google doesn’t put the icon that it’s a Christian holiday, you complain. And when he puts the dragon on Chinese New Year you complain. Use Bing and don’t break shit! https://t.co/isv7L6jIyX — MR EXTINCTION (@MrEXTINCTION) April 10, 2023

The two lies about Ramadan and Hanukkah

The company confirmed this in 2018 to Fox News, which had then again brought up the (alleged) case: “We don’t have doodles for religious holidays, which is in line with our current guidelines. There may be doodles for some non-religious celebrations derived from religious holidays, such as Valentine’s Day, the Holi Festival, and the December holiday period, but we don’t include religious images,” even in these cases.

As mentioned, it has been like this for 23 years: the last time Google has Easter was celebrated with a doodle on April 23, 2000with two caramelized eggs included within its logo.

What about the images shown on Twitter of doodles for Ramadan and Hanukkah? They are both fakeas Snopes colleagues explained well in 2019. The one linked to the Islamic anniversary (seen here) it was part of a campaign set up in 2010 to get Google to create a Ramadan doodle. But that never happened. The alleged doodle dedicated to the Jewish celebration instead it is not a doodle but a decoration (see here), one of those images and gifs that Google creates and makes available to people, to download and use as they prefer. There are some for more or less all the main recurrences, without distinction.

@capoema