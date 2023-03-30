Google has released its annual online ad safety report, outlining its efforts to prevent misuse of its advertising platforms and to ensure a safe ecosystem for users, advertisers and publishers. The report, entitled “Ads Safety Report 2022“, also becomes an opportunity to launch the Google Advertising Transparency Center.

Google and the Online Advertising Transparency Center

According to the report, Google has removed over 5.2 billion ads, restricted over 4.3 billion ads, and suspended over 6.7 million advertiser accounts in 2022. That’s an increase of 2 billion more ads removed than in 2021. Google also blocked or restricted ads from showing on over 1.5 billion pages of publisher. And it has taken broader action on beyond 143,000 publisher sites.

To enforce its policies on this scale, Google relies on a combination of human reviews and automated systems powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Among the main challenges faced by Google in 2022 were the protection of users from fraud and scams, protection of minors and vulnerable groups. As well as the promotion of transparency and advertisers’ responsibility and the fight against the dissemination of false or misleading information.

To protect users from fraud and scams, Google has expanded its financial services verification program. Instead, to safeguard minors and vulnerable groups, Google has extended its protections for children, limiting the personalization of ads based on age, gender or interests for users under 18.

More transparent ads

Finally, Google launched the new Center for Advertising Transparency, a digital archive with advertisers verified on all platforms in the Google galaxy, from the search engine to Display to YouTube. This tool helps users learn more about the ads they see and the advertisers who created them.

Google has also partnered with external organizations such as l’International Fact-Checking Network to verify the veracity of announcements that deal with sensitive or controversial topics. All measures to ensure greater security and transparency for users.

