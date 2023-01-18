Listen to the audio version of the article

A transformative technology that will bring significant and useful benefits to people and society, through its ability to assist, integrate, empower and inspire people in nearly every field of human endeavour. Perfect synthesis, one might say, and such it is (at least) at Google to describe what artificial intelligence is and what it is for, by far the tech phenomenon of the moment arm in arm with virtual reality. The online intervention signed by the CEO Sundar Pichai and other top executives of the Mountain View giant on the occasion of the World Economic Forum in Davos is of moderate importance, if only to “certify” the AI ​​vision of one of the star Big Techs and stripes and the fundamental role of this technology in solving the major problems that the whole world is facing, from the climate emergency to health issues.

Why BigG focuses on AI (and for what purpose)

Search, Photos, Maps, Workspace and Translate: there is no Google-branded product in which artificial intelligence is the backbone and the “promise” that the top figures of the Californian company make to the market and users is that of a “ethical and responsible” towards the potential of this technology. Among the passages of the post published on the official blog, the assumption stands out according to which we are experiencing “an exciting moment for the development of AI”, which for Google translates into the mission for which it was born, namely “to organize information, make them universally accessible and useful and improve the lives of as many people as possible”. Is the message consistent with the model that inspires the American company in offering and monetizing its digital services? Everyone has their own answer. The message that Google reiterates to the world, reminding everyone that it is an “IT company”, is that of a total commitment to AI, precisely because it is considered a tool with high potential for tackling some of the most urgent challenges (and opportunities) of our company. Algorithms, this is the company’s vision, will have to become increasingly capable, distribute and make accessible benefits and advantages on a large scale and continue to evolve in parallel with the complexities and risks it carries with it. To do this, “to do AI the right way” as Google’s top managers write, requires a collective effort involving a vast array of subjects: tech companies, researchers, developers, users (individuals, companies and other organizations), governments, regulators. And if the common goal is to think of an artificial intelligence capable of realizing its potential for people and society, a fundamental component (this is BigG’s final assumption), “is to collectively obtain public trust” .

What is the Google FloodHub?

AI applications according to Google

Diseases and natural disasters, but also much more: the menu of possible solutions that artificial intelligence brings – as understood in Mountain View – is wide and varied and can be summarized in seven different scenarios. Predicting floods and fires, and in general situations of serious crises linked to the climate, is a very topical topic and technology must be able to contain the damage that such disasters can cause, displaying the impending dangers through notifications via app and user tools as common as Maps. The system, based on AI models created thanks to satellite images, is similar, which allows you to detect the boundary of fires in real time and inform users who are in positions at risk. Prenatal health is another area of ​​intervention of the algorithms, called to reduce the monstrous numbers of maternal mortality: BigG is working with Northwestern Medicine to develop and test models that could help even operators with minimal training and in contexts of limited resources accurately identify potential risks affecting the fetus.

From fields to people with problems making themselves understood

The fight against pests that endanger food crops is another (no less important) field of application of artificial intelligence. In this area, Google is working with InstaDeep and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to detect locust invasions in Africa and reduce the use of pesticide sprays in India. Open Buildings, on the other hand, is a project based on open datasets that exploits artificial intelligence to interpret satellite images, identify the positions and geometry of buildings and provide precise indications useful for urban planning and environmental and climate science. Google’s deep learning technology (DeepConsensus) is aimed at the healthcare world, and in particular at monitoring genetic variations that cause diseases such as breast cancer or pulmonary arterial hypertension, while it helps people who have difficulty make themselves understood when they speak android app called Project Relate. Powered by an AI search engine, it can transcribe speech into text, use a synthetic voice to repeat what has been said, or communicate directly with Google Assistant to complete a variety of tasks, from playing a song to turning on the power. of light in the house.