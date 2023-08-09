Google and Universal Music towards an agreement to “legalize” deepfake songs

Listen to the audio version of the article

«If you can’t beat them/ Join them». If you can’t beat them, join them, sang Queen in the late seventies. Concept that perfectly frames the ongoing negotiations between Alphabet Google and Universal Music on the use of the voices and repertoires of the artists on the roster of the first major record company in the world for the generation of deepfake songs by artificial intelligence by web users. According to what the Financial Times reveals, talks are underway between the two companies aiming at a real partnership on the AI ​​side.

The rise of generative AI is known to have led to a surge in deepfake songs, with the algorithm convincingly mimicking the voice, lyrics and sound of established artists, almost always without their consent. For example, Frank Sinatra’s voice was used for an improbable cover of the hip-hop song Gangsta’s Paradise, as well as we heard the country outlaw Johnny Cash try his hand at Barbie Girl. A YouTube user called PluggingAI, still on the rap side, has brought back to life the late Tupac and Notorious BIG All this without those directly involved or those who manage the legacy have a say. School cases those of Drake and The Weekend who, after the disproportionate streaming success of their fakes, asked for and obtained the removal of the songs made with the Ai that imitated them.

According to what Ft reveals, discussions between Google and Universal Music are in an early stage, the launch of the product is not imminent, but the goal would be to develop a tool that allows fans to legitimately create these songs and pay royalties and rights attached to holders. The artists would have the possibility to choose whether or not to join the initiative. Also Warner Music, according to the FT, is negotiating a similar solution with Alphabet Google.

The impact of artificial intelligence on music looks a bit like what happened in the early days of YouTube (a platform that has since become owned by Google), when users started uploading popular songs as soundtracks to the videos they created. The record company tried for years to wage war against YouTube over copyright infringement, then eventually the two sides established a collaborative system that now pays the music industry an estimated $2 billion a year globally for generated videos. by users. An experience that can only be treasured.

