For many users who are concerned about Android 14, Google has also given some directions for improving the new system.

Google’s statement says that Android 14 “builds on the work done by Android 12L and 13 to support tablet and foldable form factors,” and lists several tools developers can use to ensure their apps run on “Anywhere Android runs”. The company is also updating and adding to its documentation on designing apps for larger screens and foldable devices.

We haven’t gotten too many details on what interesting customizable features the consumer version of Android 14 will have.

However, Google’s post describes that its goal for Android 14 is to “ensure that Android users can tailor their experience around their individual needs, including enhanced accessibility and internationalization features.”

Along with support for larger displays, customization has been a big theme over the past few years. Android 12 debuted Google’s Material You design, and Android 13 rolls it out to more places in the OS.

In addition to the above, this time Google also said that the new generation of Android system will continue to improve battery life and fluency.



source