Home » Google announced the removal of the “lock” in the URL bar of the Chrome browser because users do not know that it represents encryption protection – yqqlm
Technology

Google announced the removal of the “lock” in the URL bar of the Chrome browser because users do not know that it represents encryption protection – yqqlm

by admin
Google announced the removal of the “lock” in the URL bar of the Chrome browser because users do not know that it represents encryption protection – yqqlm
  1. Google announced the removal of the “lock” in the URL bar of the Chrome browser because users do not know that it means encryption protection tech player
  2. The Chrome HTTPS lock icon is about to retire, and Google will replace it with a new icon that emphasizes configurability in September | TechNews Technology News TechNews Technology News
  3. Google Chrome’s lock icon isn’t actually a sign of security, so they’re replacing it with a new one Yahoo Hong Kong News
  4. Google is replacing the lock icon with a new icon in Chrome Cool3c
  5. The “safety lock” in Chrome’s address bar will be retired, and a new icon will be enabled in September Techbang
  6. View full story on Google News
See also  Sustainability and digitization, a necessary combination

You may also like

The new version of PS5 Pro will have...

GnuTLS: Vulnerability allows security measures to be circumvented

Solidigm launches Synergy 2.0 software new interface with...

Note: Cyber ​​Week at ALTERNATE

Turned off: 50 wind turbines in Saxony-Anhalt are...

Google will introduce new features to users without...

Ebay voucher May 2023: How to get technology...

The privacy fetish and the controversy surrounding facial...

The Chrome HTTPS lock icon is about to...

Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro review

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy