It’s not Google’s answer to OpenAi. It is an automatic thought to think so. Bard, presented today in the official blog, is an AI conversation service that we know very little about right now. It will be made available to a group of testers, before opening it to the public. Bard is based on LaMDA, the Large Language Model (LLM) presented two years ago by Google with the aim of better understanding the contextual elements of a dialogue.

The news and the announcement.

As stated in the post, there will soon be new AI features on Google Search, designed to offer a useful summary for those asking complex questions, such as “Is it easier to learn to play piano or guitar and how much should I practice each one?” These features, designed for questions that don’t have a single answer, will allow you to get the big picture across a variety of opinions and perspectives, then explore in more detail.

Mountain View scientists are also working on a Generative Language API (Generative Language API) to allow developers, content creators, businesses and other organizations to create their own AI applications. This API will also be based on LaMDA.

The differences with ChatGpt

The first difference seems to be the update. Bard, the blog reads, uses information on the Web to provide high-quality, up-to-date answers. ChatGpt, on the other hand, was trained with data up to 2021. There are no more recent facts. The difference is substantial. And it requires an ability to distinguish between news and acquired knowledge

How is it the same?

In costs. It costs a lot like ChatGpt. Bard will use a simplified version of LaMDA. However, as the post reads, «this much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, allowing us to open it up to more people and thus receive more feedback and suggestions. «We will combine external suggestions with our internal tests to make sure that Bard’s responses meet a high level of quality, security, and robustness of real-world information. This testing phase, which we are excited about, will allow us to continue to learn and improve the quality and speed of Bard,” it reads.