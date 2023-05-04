Google Announces Full Service Support for Passkeys Passwordless Login

Seattle, USA – Jan 22, 2022: The new Google campus in the south lake union late in the day as a people pass.

Technology giants are promoting the design of passwordless login. Google announced that all its services will support Passkeys password key, allowing users to log in through one-click verification, including fingerprints, faces, and device passwords on mobile phones and laptops. , to reduce the repeated input of user names and passwords in multiple different websites and services, and to simplify the login process.

Specifically, Google will create two sets of cryptographic keys, a private key that will only be stored locally, and a public key that will be uploaded to the server. When logging into the service, a one-time verification will be sent to the device for confirmation (such as unlocking with biometric authentication), and then the digital signature of the public key will be verified. In addition to the registered local machine login, users can also use the QR code to log in Passkey for other devices; or use services such as iCloud Keyring and Google Password Manager to sync Passkeys to other devices to Protection against failure to retrieve account if primary device is not at hand or stolen.