Google-backed Anthropic announced the “AI Constitution” and used it to train its AI model | iThome

The threat that AI may pose to human society and the prevention methods have recently aroused attention again. Anthropic, a Google-backed AI startup, unveiled new AI training methods this week to ensure responsible AI systems are trained, along with an AI constitution for the company’s training models.

When Anthropic, which has received Google’s $300 million infusion, announced the Claude AI model in March, it emphasized the benefits, honesty and harmlessness to humans. In response to recent industry discussions on responsible AI, Anthropic revealed the AI ​​constitution with the highest purpose of safeguarding human well-being, and combined this constitution with a new model training method (called constitutional AI (Constitutional AI)) to train the company’s AI and the Claude AI chatbot.

The company explained that constitutional AI uses supervised learning (supervised learning, SL) and reinforcement learning (reinforcement learning, RL) to train the model in two stages. In the first stage (SL), they fine-tune the original model by training the model to self-criticize and revise its responses based on AI principles and some paradigms. In the second stage, the researchers trained the fine-tuned model with the RL method, and the AI ​​model evaluated which of the two AI response samples was better. However, this AI model does not use the feedback given by humans as a criterion, but uses the feedback produced by AI according to a set of principles as the evaluation standard to select a more harmless response result. Anthropic believes that this training method combined with SL and RL can improve the human-involved AI decision-making process, and ultimately enable more precise control of AI behavior and greatly reduce the impact of human bias.

The company pointed out that the Claude AI chatbot trained with constitutional AI methods is better able to cope with the attacks launched by the interlocutor, and still respond in a helpful manner, and the maliciousness and toxicity contained in the responses are also greatly reduced. Another benefit is more transparency, where humans can explain, inspect and understand the principles the AI ​​follows. In addition, model training can also reduce the trauma of harmful content to humans due to self-supervised training using AI.

And the principle of training a constitutional AI model chatbot is the company’s AI constitution. Anthropic pointed out that the current version of the AI ​​​​constitution is based on several classic principles, including the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights, DeepMind’s Sparrow Principles, and Apple’s terms of service and other best examples of trust and safety.

This “constitution” is used to train the model of AI chatbots, providing a value benchmark when selecting response samples. Some of these principles include choosing harmless and ethical responses over responses that are toxic, racist or sexist, and encouraging illegal, violent behaviour. Choose to display an ethical response rather than an overly haughty, contemptuous attitude.Compare responses, avoid didactic and overly aggressive responses, choose innocuous, accusatory, polite, considerate and respectful responses whenever possible

The company said that these principles are not the final version, but a collection of existing universal values ​​and AI industry norms, and they also hope that others will join in the compilation of this constitution in the future.

It’s the latest attempt by the tech industry to reveal how to make AI work for humans. In April, an open letter signed by experts such as technology tycoon Musk (Elon Musk) and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak called on AI laboratories to suspend the development of AI models more advanced than GPT 4.0. Last week, the White House invited CEOs of technology giants such as Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI to discuss the development of responsible AI, and Anthropic was also invited.