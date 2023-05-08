Google Bard AI artificial intelligence gadget is said to be available for trial on Pixel phones and tablets

Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot Bard, which has begun small-scale testing in the United States, is said to be expected to land on Android phones and tablets. The website 9to5google recently reported that Google plans to exclusively provide Bard AI to Pixel phones and tablets through the home screen widget form.

Or Android in the short term 9to5google’s experts disassembled a program uploaded to the Play Store by Google, and found that some codes foretell that Bard AI will appear on Android in the form of Homescreen Widget (main screen widget) in the short term. At this stage, they do not know whether Bard will be integrated into the Google Search search program or presented as a stand-alone program. There are still many unknowns about what functions Bard AI will provide. It is relatively clear that the use of Bard will be relatively fast and direct, such as one-click entry and Bard’s chat dialog box.

Pixel users are the first to try it out

The website estimates that the “exclusive supply” of Pixel phones and tablets will be temporary, and more devices will be opened in the future. It is estimated that this is to allow Pixel device users to enjoy priority without waiting and participate in early trials. Google I/O will be held on May 10. It is estimated that artificial intelligence-related products and services will be one of the focuses, and more information will be revealed on Wednesday.

Source: 9to5google