Since Bard’s publication, Google has been referring to it as an “experimental conversational AI service.” Among them, “experimental” means that it will always be adjusted, and now in order to let everyone better understand the latest developments of Bard, the official launched a new “experimental update” page. Here anyone can find the latest changes to Bard, including new features, bug fixes, and more.

On the April 10 “Experimental Update” page that is currently online, you can see that the official explanation of the update is in two parts: “what” and “why”. In addition to mentioning the “experimental update” itself, the current page also mentions additional content that will appear after pressing “Google search”, as well as Bard’s improved math and logic abilities.

After the popularity of generative AI, many people are very worried about the potential risks of this type of technology. Google is now able to launch the “Experimental Updates” page, and it is estimated that it is trying to solve the problem of AI transparency.

