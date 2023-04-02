Home Technology Google begins public beta testing of Nearby Share for Windows PC, which is more convenient to link with Android
Technology

Google begins public beta testing of Nearby Share for Windows PC, which is more convenient to link with Android

by admin
Google begins public beta testing of Nearby Share for Windows PC, which is more convenient to link with Android

Google Nearby Share

Back at CES 2022, Google publicly stated that it will improve the multi-faceted integration of the Android system and Windows ecological products, one of which is to allow the two platforms to easily transfer files, which requires the Nearby Share sharing function. Google finally brought the Windows PC version of Nearby Share to the public beta today. Interested friends can go to the Android official website to download it for 64-bit versions of Windows or above, non-ARM processor machines, and need to support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

The Windows PC version of Nearby Share is the same as the Android version. After turning on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, you can start the sharing function in the drop-down menu. Only contacts. The next step is to drag the file you want to share to the sharing window, or right-click to select Nearby Share; if it is a device that is logged into the same Google account, it can automatically accept and save the file. The usage limit of Nearby Share for Windows PC is that the sending and receiving parties need to be within 5 meters.

At present, Google is only open to the United States and some parts of Europe to test the Windows PC version of Nearby Share, but there is a notice that it will be extended to other Google ecological products in the future, so you can look forward to it.

See also  Agreement between IIT and Osaka University for the development of robots: "The future is in the avatars"

You may also like

How can I show the barcode of the...

Black Shark Goblin X2 Testbericht

Certain words are prohibited in the Apple Store

New news for iPhone 15!Side button may be...

Tech Diary — November 9, 2022

Apple Watch serves as a model for a...

Optimism at the wheel

The latest news about iPhone 15!It is rumored...

Training data under censorship? What problems China has...

Buying a mechanical keyboard: how to choose the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy