Google begins testing Google Home scripting feature to let users design automation patterns for smart connected devices

After making adjustments to the Google Home interface during Google I/O 2023 this year, Google announced earlier that the script editing function proposed in 2022 will be officially launched, which will allow users to manually edit, so that smart networked devices can arrange richer content according to scripts. Automate the execution of functions.

However, this feature is currently limited to the test experience of users participating in the Google Home public preview program, and it is expected that it will be fully open to all users in the future.

This function is edited through the web platform. After the setting is completed, it can be synchronized with the Google Home app, and it is convenient for users to edit, execute, or delete it in the future. However, compared to the script editing functions provided by Samsung, Apple or Mijia, the current design provided by Google is obviously more complicated, and even requires some program operation logic.

At present, this function will provide more than 100 kinds of execution functions, and allow smart networked devices to arrange various automatic operations according to script conditions, such as automatically turning off indoor lights at dawn, or turning on air conditioners when the weather is higher than 28 degrees.

