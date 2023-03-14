Pixel 7

Google has always upgraded new features for old Pixel models, and this time is no exception. In the latest update, the main change is that the Pixel 6 series phones will get faster night shots, but Google also took the opportunity to promote some of the features of the recent update.

First of all, relying on “new and improved algorithms”, Google’s night shooting mode Night Sight can make better use of the computing power of the Tensor chip and speed up the processing. However, because of the need for Tensor chips, the accelerated Night Sight can only be enjoyed by users of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Users of other Pixel phones have successively obtained the “Magic Eraser” function launched by the Pixel 6 generation since the end of February, which can eliminate people or objects that do not want to appear in the screen.

Other changes include the Health Connect app that integrates health-related data will become preloaded, and the Direct My Call+ function will also come to PIxel 4a and older models. This feature allows you to directly see the various options when using a specific company’s voice call, saving you the time of listening to the voice. Finally, Google also promoted the fall detection function of Pixel Watch, which was just launched by Google at the end of February. It can confirm your condition when it senses that you have fallen, and it will automatically call the emergency if it does not respond. unit and play an automated message or let you talk to them directly.