Google earlier announced four updates for the iOS version of the Chrome browser, including built-in Google Maps, Google Calendar and Google Translate functions, and can also directly use the Google Lens service.

Google brings maps, calendar, translation, and more to Chrome for iOS

After this update, users will not need to download additional apps in the future, or jump out to open common service apps such as Google Maps, which can not only speed up content browsing efficiency, but also relatively reduce device power consumption. Download infrequently used apps to avoid taking up device storage space.

However, the service functions built into the Chrome browser are relatively simple, but basically like viewing the Google Maps location information corresponding to the link, or using the Google Translate translation function, they can basically meet the general needs of use.

As for the built-in Google Lens function of the Chrome browser, you can directly search for pictures through the device camera, or identify them by long-pressing pictures, which should bring greater convenience to users.

Although several service functions are integrated into the Chrome browser, Google said that if you need to use more advanced functions, it will basically recommend that users download the required App individually.

