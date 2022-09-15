Google

Three years after Google introduced the Memories feature for Photos, Google has released a slew of new features that increase its usefulness. The first of these is the option to share memories, turning Memories, which were originally only visible to you, into those that can be shared with relatives and friends. Shared objects can be viewed as long as they have Google Photos (regardless of platform), but the sharer is currently limited to sharing by the Photos app for Android, and Photos on iOS or the web will have to wait for this feature.

In addition, Memories itself will have a lot of new features. This is mainly to increase the number of videos in Memories, including short clips automatically edited from long videos. From October, Photos will automatically add pure music background music to some Memories. The 3D effect of “Cinematic Photos” added by Google last year will also be used to make Memories. Multiple photos will be concatenated through Cinematic Photos and added with audio to become “Cinematic Memories”. This feature will come in the near future. The operation when viewing Memories has also been optimized slightly. In addition to clicking on the left and right sides of the screen to move in the photo, you can also swipe up and down to switch Memories.

In addition to Memories, Google has added a new photo collage editor to Photos. You’ll be able to choose photos to put in the collage, choose a design, and format your photos however you like. You can even adjust the brightness, contrast and other parameters of the photo directly from the editor, and you can also apply filters directly. Those with a Pixel or Google One subscription also get additional options like portrait lighting and HDR, and more typography options. The completed photo collage can of course be shared.

Google says that Memories is one of the most popular features in Photos, with 3.5 billion Memories being viewed by users every month. Although sharing Memories is still relatively limited, you can still record Memories on your phone and share them on Instagram or Snapchat.