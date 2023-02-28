Home Technology Google brings some small updates to Android and Wear OS
Technology

Google brings some small updates to Android and Wear OS

Google

Taking advantage of the opportunity of MWC 2023, Google has made some small but practical adjustments to its major systems. First on Wear OS, they launched a new Google Keep widget, which is convenient for users to view to-do items on the screen. In addition, on compatible watches, you can also enter notes and calendar content by voice. At the same time, the noise reduction function of Google Meet on Android devices has also been enhanced, and it is said that nearby construction noise can be effectively reduced when users chat. There is also Chrome OS’s Fast Pair fast pairing, users will be able to connect new headphones to the device with just one click in the future.

In addition, users who like to use emoji can then mix different emoji together. For example, adding heart-shaped eyes to a basketball will turn it into a heart-shaped basketball. In terms of accessibility, Chrome for Android will allow users to zoom in to 300% of the displayed content while preserving the page layout. Systems starting with Wear OS 3 will also be able to provide mono options in addition to stereo, and add grayscale and color correction modes. If you want to know the complete update content, you might as well check out the official blog post.

