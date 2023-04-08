Home Technology Google brings WebGPU to Chrome 113 beta
Google brings WebGPU to Chrome 113 beta

Google brings WebGPU to Chrome 113 beta

Google started to bring WebGPU functionality to the Chrome browser, and it will be the first to debut on the beta version of Chrome 113. This API is the same as WebGL, which allows web pages to use the graphics card on the client side through the browser, but WebGPU is not only for image display, it can also directly use the computing power of the graphics card to perform calculations, or to accelerate machine learning, which greatly expands the The application of browsers in computing, especially in AI-related fields.

WebGPU is the result of six years of development by W3C’s GPU for the Web community. Its members include major technology companies such as Mozilla, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft. Therefore, it can be expected that browsers such as Firefox and Safari will also support WebGPU in the future. support. WebGPU on Chrome 113 requires a Windows device that supports Direct3D 12, a ChromeOS device that supports Vulkan, or a MacOS device that supports Metal. Support for other platforms including Android and Linux will also come later this year.

