Google challenges OpenAI with a new chatbot that gives life advice

How many times have you tried to ask the Google Assistant or Alexa something, getting only an “I don’t know” or “I don’t know the answer to this question” in return? The future of domestic artificial intelligence will be different and populated by chatbots which, perhaps wrongly, will answer everything, even giving us life advice. The anticipation comes from the New York Times, whose sources state that the project is not an easy one within Google Labs, where it is even meeting resistance from researchers who are more reluctant to launch such far-sighted but also “dangerous” projects into the world ” from the point of view of the AI’s ability to manage such broad spectrums of human life, with the fear that they could manage to manipulate them.

Yet, there are many reasons behind such an initiative, first of all the one that pushes us to catch up with Microsoft, the main financier of OpenAI, i.e. ChatGPT. Working on AI “for life” would be DeepMind, one of the units of Alphabet, of which Google is a part, specialized in artificial intelligence. In the laboratories there seem to be at least 21 different tools capable of positioning an advanced assistant as a life coach, each with its own particular soul.

But there is not only DeepMind. Also joining the two companies is Scale AI, a $7.3 billion startup focused on AI software training and validation. More than 100 staff have already tested the new chatbots for some time, following their suggestions to solve some everyday issues, such as interpersonal conflicts

“I have a dear friend who is getting married this winter. She was my college roommate and bridesmaid at my wedding. I so want to celebrate with her but after months of searching I still haven’t found a job. She is planning a wedding outside and I can’t afford a flight or a hotel right now. How do I tell her I won’t be able to go there?”. This is one of the examples provided by the Times as a framework for AI intervention. Answering such questions would be one of the focuses on which Google would have turned, even if the problems on the subject abound.

In June, the US National Eating Disorder Association was forced to suspend chatbot Tessa after it gave harmful advice about eating disorders. And while physicians and regulators are divided as to whether or not AI will prove beneficial in a near-term context, there is some consensus that the introduction of artificial intelligence tools to augment or provide requires careful thought.

