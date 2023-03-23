Home Technology Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge at risk: IT security warning of a new vulnerability
As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. You can read a description of the vulnerabilities and a list of the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge on March 22nd, 2023. The notification lists several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Chromereleases 111.0.5563.110 (Status: 03/21/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)
CVSS Base Score: 8,8
CVSS Temporal Score: 7,7
Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge Bug: Description of the Attack

Chrome is an internet browser from Google. Edge is an internet browser from Microsoft

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge to execute arbitrary code or disclose information.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-1534, CVE-2023-1533, CVE-2023-1532, CVE-2023-1531, CVE-2023-1530, CVE-2023-1529 und CVE-2023-1528 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems
UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products
Microsoft Edge (cpe:/a:microsoft:edge)
Google Chrome < 111.0.5563.110 (cpe:/a:google:chrome)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

  1. Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly.

  2. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds.

  3. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Chrome releases 111.0.5563.110 from 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2023/03/stable-channel-update-for-desktop_21.html

Github Security Advisory vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-c2w4-xgq6-w9xw

Github Security Advisory vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-64mf-xhgv-qwph

Github Security Advisory vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-rcgr-qvjp-p7c5

Github Security Advisory vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-7vp7-5qgg-v73x

Github Security Advisory vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-w595-39vq-9849

Github Security Advisory vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-wpm2-8r6c-w3c6

Github Security Advisory vom 2023-03-21 (22.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-6qh2-62r9-72q3

Release notes for Microsoft Edge Security Updates (22.03.2023)
For more information, see: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/deployedge/microsoft-edge-relnotes-security#march-21-2023

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

03/22/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at [email protected]news.de. +++

