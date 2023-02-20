Home Technology Google Chrome browser will push “quick delete” function, delete browsing history within 15 minutes with one click
Google Chrome browser will push “quick delete” function, delete browsing history within 15 minutes with one click

Google Chrome browser will push "quick delete" function, delete browsing history within 15 minutes with one click

Wherever you go, you will leave traces. Are you worried that your browsing history will reveal some secrets?

Although you may know that the browser can delete the past browsing history, but to use this function, it always needs to go through some operations, and it actually takes a lot of time. At this time, you may hope that the browser can give you a “burn after reading” function like some social software, so that you don’t have to worry about your browsing history betraying you.

Now Chrome might be here to help you with that. According to the latest commit to the Chromium repository, Google Chrome will welcome a feature called “Quick Delete”.

This feature will allow Android users to delete Chrome browsing history within 15 minutes with one click, which is suitable for some scenes that disappear after reading.

Google Chrome for Android can only select “History” in the icon in the upper right corner, and then click “Clear Browsing Data”, select all time, 4 weeks, 7 days, 24 hours or 1 hour to delete, and the new Functions will be much faster.

Android users can enable the Enable quick delete experimental item through the experimental page of the Chrome browser, and it is expected to be pushed to the official version users in the future.

