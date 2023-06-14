Google Chrome: IT security vulnerability with high risk! Vulnerability allows code execution

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in Google Chrome. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the vulnerability.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security advisory for Google Chrome on June 6th, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the products Debian Linux, Fedora Linux, Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge are affected by the vulnerability. This warning was last updated on 06/12/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-F4954AF225 (Status: 09.06.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for Google Chrome – Risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 8,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 8.8.

Google Chrome Bug: Vulnerability allows code execution

Chrome is an Internet browser from Google. Edge is a web browser from Microsoft.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge to run arbitrary code.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2023-3079.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Google Chrome < 114.0.5735.106 Mac (cpe:/a:google:chrome)

Google Chrome < 114.0.5735.106 Linux (cpe:/a:google:chrome)

Google Chrome < 114.0.5735.110 Windows (cpe:/a:google:chrome)

Microsoft Edge < 114.0.1823.41 (cpe:/a:microsoft:edge)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-F4954AF225 vom 2023-06-09 (12.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-f4954af225

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-EPEL-2023-5B8CF596EB vom 2023-06-09 (12.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-EPEL-2023-5b8cf596eb

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-EPEL-2023-C018B37680 vom 2023-06-09 (12.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-EPEL-2023-c018b37680

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-6FE7FF3452 vom 2023-06-09 (12.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-2023-6fe7ff3452

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-EPEL-2023-787571A7BA vom 2023-06-09 (12.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://bodhi.fedoraproject.org/updates/FEDORA-EPEL-2023-787571a7ba

Debian Security Advisory DSA-5420 vom 2023-06-07 (09.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://lists.debian.org/debian-security-announce/2023/msg00111.html

Release notes for Microsoft Edge Security Updates vom 2023-06-06 (07.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/deployedge/microsoft-edge-relnotes-security

Google Chrome Stable Channel Update for Desktop vom 2023-06-05 (06.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://chromereleases.googleblog.com/2023/06/stable-channel-update-for-desktop.html

Release notes for Microsoft Edge Security Updates vom 2023-06-05 (06.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/deployedge/microsoft-edge-relnotes-security

Version history of this security alert

This is the 4th version of this IT security notice for Google Chrome. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/06/2023 – Initial version

06/07/2023 – Added new updates from Microsoft

06/09/2023 – Added new updates from Debian

06/12/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

