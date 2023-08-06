Google Chrome: New vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities reported

As the BSI is currently reporting, vulnerabilities have been identified for Google Chrome. You can read here on news.de which operating systems and products are affected by the security gaps.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Google Chrome on August 3rd, 2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, which can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems Linux, MacOS X and Windows as well as the product Google Chrome are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Google Chrome Security Releases (Stand: 02.08.2023).

Several vulnerabilities reported for Google Chrome – risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 6,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures based on this. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 6.8.

Google Chrome Bug: Description of the attack

Chrome is an Internet browser from Google.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in Google Chrome to perform a cross-site script attack, execute arbitrary code and leak sensitive information.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-4078, CVE-2023-4077, CVE-2023-4076, CVE-2023-4075, CVE-2023-4074, CVE-2023-4073, CVE-2023-4072, CVE-2023-4071, CVE-2023-4070, CVE-2023-4069 und CVE-2023-4068.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, MacOS X, Windows

Products

Google Chrome < 115.0.5790.171 (cpe:/a:google:chrome)

Google Chrome < 115.0.5790.170 (cpe:/a:google:chrome)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security vulnerabilities become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Google Chrome Security Releases vom 2023-08-02 (03.08.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Google Chrome. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

08/03/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with the help of AI on the basis of current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

