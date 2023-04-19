Google Chrome updates up to 30% faster

The Google Chrome development team announced on the official blog today (14th) that Chrome’s recent update has improved the speed and efficiency of the browser, and Android flagship devices can increase the speed by up to 30%.

The Google Chrome development team said that by improving HTML Parsing and JavaScript functions, the running speed of Chrome has been greatly improved.

The Google Chrome development team says the improvements boosted benchmark scores by 10% when tested with Apple’s Speedometer 2.1

▲Image source: Google Chromium

The development team of Google Chrome also stated that the Chrome version for Android flagship products based on the Speedometer 2.1 benchmark test can increase the speed by up to 30%, but this version for flagship devices will take up more storage space. I wonder if you will choose speed or storage space?

Source: Chromium Blog

