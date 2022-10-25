news-content” style=”visibility: visible;”>

Google announced that its browser Chrome will stop supporting Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 two old operating systems starting in February next year.

Google said that the Chrome 110 version is expected to be launched on February 7 next year. At that time, Chrome will no longer support Windows 7 and 8.1. Users must ensure that their operating system is Windows 10 or above to ensure that Chrome can continue to be updated.

According to statistics from the “Statcounter GlobalStats” website, more than 10% of Windows users around the world are still using Windows 7, and 2.7% of Windows 8.1 users are still using Windows 7.

Google Chrome is currently the most popular browser on the market, accounting for more than 65% of the total, followed by Apple Safari with 18% and Microsoft Edge with 4.32%.