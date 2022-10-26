Windows 7 Home Premium operating system disc is pictured in Poland on 22 February, 2020. After 10 years, support for Windows 7 ended on January 14, 2020. Microsoft will no longer provide software updates and support, including security updates. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto)

For the older generation of Windows systems, in addition to Microsoft actively attracting users to upgrade and terminate security support, Google has also added a piece, announcing that their Chrome 110, which will be launched on February 7 next year, will no longer be compatible with Windows 7 and 8.1. There will be no security updates, but the installed version of the Chrome browser will continue to work. Then, to enjoy security updates and new features, Google also clearly recommends that users upgrade to Windows 10 or Windows 11 systems.

That is to say, Google’s approach is also in line with Microsoft’s plan to stop extended support for Windows 7 and 8.1 from January 10 next year, which is the feeling of the ultimate espionage. However, it is not uncommon for enterprises and organizations to use old-generation Windows computers. Most of them are due to cost constraints and lack of technical support. I hope they can find appropriate assistance to complete the upgrade as soon as possible.