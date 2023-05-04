Home » Google Chrome’s lock icon isn’t actually a sign of security, so they’re replacing it with a new one – Engadget 中文版
Photo by Arkan Perdana on Unsplash

In order to promote HTTPS web pages, Google Chrome browser has a lock icon at the beginning of the address bar to let users better distinguish. However, according to Google’s survey, only 11% of the respondents know that this lock only means that the webpage is encrypted, while most of the others mistakenly think that it means that the content of the webpage is safe, and there is a risk of mistrusting phishing websites.

Google Chrome HTTPS logo 2023

Google

To this end, Google announced that it will replace the lock icon with a design similar to the following menu, which means that the user may set the website, so as to remind the user that there are personal data privacy options when browsing the web . The new design will be available on Android and desktop via Chrome 117 in early September, and the iOS version will simply cancel the design. If you are using the beta version of Chrome Canary, you can also enable it through the Chrome Refresh 2023 tab.

