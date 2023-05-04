Home » Google Chrome’s lock icon isn’t actually a sign of security, so they’re replacing it with a new one
Technology

Google Chrome’s lock icon isn’t actually a sign of security, so they’re replacing it with a new one

by admin
Google Chrome’s lock icon isn’t actually a sign of security, so they’re replacing it with a new one

Google Chrome HTTPS lock logo

In order to promote HTTPS web pages, Google Chrome browser has a lock icon at the beginning of the address bar to let users better distinguish. However, according to Google’s survey, only 11% of the respondents know that this lock only means that the webpage is encrypted, while most of the others mistakenly think that it means that the content of the webpage is safe, and there is a risk of mistrusting phishing websites.

Google Chrome HTTPS logo 2023

Google Chrome HTTPS logo 2023

To this end, Google announced that it will replace the lock icon with a design similar to the following menu, which means that the user may set the website, so as to remind the user that there are personal data privacy options when browsing the web . The new design will be available on Android and desktop via Chrome 117 in early September, and the iOS version will simply cancel the design. If you are using the beta version of Chrome Canary, you can also enable it through the Chrome Refresh 2023 tab.

See also  Acer Predator Double Frost Intel Arc A770 OC - - Gamereactor

You may also like

Advanced Bikes: Sustainable bike meets GPS tracker

Framework Laptop 13 confirmed to be equipped with...

What are Newsbots? Identified 49 sites that launch...

Chat GPT is woke and racist at the...

Monsieur Cuisine Connect: Lidl Thermomix alternative on offer

World Password Day, the best way to protect...

The world’s most popular desktop browser announces that...

Acer Nitro N50-640 buy cheap from 1111€ (05/2023)

Artificial intelligence, Kamala Harris meets the CEOs of...

Models, equipment, design and price

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy